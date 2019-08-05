Goa: One cancer patient diagnosed in 'Oran cancer detection camp' in Chimbel

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 4 (ANI): One new cancer patient was diagnosed in an 'Oral cancer detection camp', organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bicholim in association with the IMA Tiswadi branch along with other societies and colleges in Chimbel, Goa on Sunday.

In a press release, the Goa Cancer Society informed that an 'Oral cancer detection camp' was organised by IMA Bicholim in association with IMA Tiswadi branch, Goa Cancer Society, Goa Dental College and village panchayat of Chimbel.

Total of 27 people were examined in the detection camp for oral and dental care. 10 people were treated for filling and restoration in a dental van operated y the doctors of Goa Dental College.

The camp was inaugurated by the local MLA, Tony Bab in the presence of Sarpanch of Chimbel panchayat, Dr Vinayak Kamat and his team from Goa Dental College including Dr Vijay Naik, president of IMA Tiswadi branch, Dr Sumant Prabhudesai, Secretary IMA Tiswadi, Dr Medha Salkar, past president, Dr Kalpana Chodankar, President of IMA Bicholim, Dr Sandesh Chodankar, IMA Bicholim and Dr Shekhar Salkar, coordinator of the camp of IMA Bicholim joint secretary of Goa Cancer Society.

Tony Bab appreciated the efforts taken by the doctors for the welfare of the general public. He appreciated the fact that the doctors worked on a Sunday as well. (ANI)

