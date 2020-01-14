Goa only state in country to open special cattle shelters, says CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the coastal state was the only state in the country to open special cattle shelters for the care of stray cows.

Speaking at closing ceremory of 'Arogyam Dhansampada', a health camp organised in association with the Matrubhumi Seva Pratishthan, Goa, and Gram Panchayat Hall Veling, Priol, Mhardol, Goa, Sawant said, "Goa is the only state in the country to open special cattle shelters for the care of stray cows. There are currently seven Ashrams in Goa and subsidy of Rs 70 per day is provided for the maintenance of each cow."

"Apart from this, salary of Rs 30,000 a month for the veterinary doctor and the government also pays Rs 15,000 a month for both attendants. Yet many cows are seen roaming the streets. The cow is a kamdhenu and the importance of cow's milk and its urine is being underlined in a new way," he said.

Emphasising on the importance of maintaining one's health and well being, the Chief Minister said: "To maintain our health, we need to control what and how much food we eat. Goan Ukadi rice is forgotten by the people today and rice, vegetables, milk have to be taken from all over the state." (ANI)

