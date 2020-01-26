Goa only state to have Uniform Civil Code, says Guv Malik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Addressing people on the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said that Goa is the only state in India that have a Uniform Civil Code.

"Goa is the only state in India that have a Uniform Civil Code. Regardless of our religion, gender, caste, Goa has common family law. I feel Goa is truly blessed to have peace and unity in diversity," said Malik.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Malik said that the country has faced numerous challenges but always emerged stronger.

"Our country has faced numerous challenges, both from within and outside the country, but we have always emerged stronger and reinforced our democratic institutions and values," he added.

The Governor also paid tributes to the people who took part in the freedom struggle and said," On this momentous occasion, let us salute the freedom fighters and martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in making us independent."

"Let us also be respectful and remember the supreme sacrifice made by our valiant soldiers who guard our borders," he said.

The Governor also said that the law and order situation in Goa has improved.

"The law and order situation in the state is much better and that the crime detection rate has increased to 84% as against 82% in 2018." (ANI)

