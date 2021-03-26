Goa: Police arrest two in chain snatching cases, gold worth Rs 1 lakh recovered

Verna (Goa) [India], March 25 (ANI): A team led by South Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday arrested two persons here in connection with two gold chain snatching cases.

The police recovered gold worth Rs 1,00,000 and a scooter used in the crime from them.

The accused persons have been identified as Hussain Shaikh Raichur and Ashpak Kadur.



According to the police, on January 11, 2021, a complaint was received from an old lady, resident of Cortalim, that while she was traveling with her son in law and infant grandson on a scooter when one person on a bike snatched her gold chain after pushing her wherein she fell down on the road and got seriously injured.

A robbery case was registered by the Verna Police immediately.

The police said that the accused were also involved in another gold chain snatching case that was registered on October 28, 2020.

Further investigation is in progress, the police added. (ANI)

