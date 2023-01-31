Goa Police arrests 2 people in Mapusa cylinder blast incident

Mapusa (Goa) [India], January 31 (ANI): Goa Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for negligence, in connection with the cylinder blast incident on January 22 this year in Mapusa.

A cylinder blast was reported in a bar and restaurant on the ground floor of a two-story building in Dangui Colony in Mapusa. However, no one was injured.

"Mapusa Police have arrested 2 persons (both restaurant owners) for negligence, in connection with the cylinder blast incident on 22nd January. Further investigation is in progress," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDPO) Mapusa Jivba Dalvi.

The blast had caused damage to the property.



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that it was a small incident and no injuries were reported.

"State Disaster Management Authority is assessing the situation and action is being taken against those responsible," the CM said.

DGP Goa Jaspal Singh had said that gas leakage from a pipe led to the cylinder blast.

"We have received the report on the blast at a restaurant and bar in Mapusa city. As per the report, gas leakage from a pipe led to a cylinder blast. In this incident, no one suffered any injury," Singh said while talking to ANI.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

