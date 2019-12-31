Goa: Police arrests four, recovers 54 phones worth Rs 10 lakh stolen during Sunburn Festival

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Calangute Police on Monday arrested four men and recovered 54 mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly stolen from the people during the Sunburn Festival.

The accused have been identified as Waseem Ahmed (28), Mohd Jamil (29), Aneesh Suleman (50) and Lal Mohammad, (40), all residents of Delhi.

"In a major breakthrough, Calangute Police have recovered 54 mobile phones, all worth Rs 10 lakh. The mobile phones were stolen from the music lovers at Sunburn Festival," stated an official release.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

