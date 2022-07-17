Goa Police conducts 'Samadhan' programme to handle public grievances

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 16 (ANI): In order to streamline the system of handling public grievances, the Goa police department conducted a programme 'Samadhan'.



'Samadhan' was held at Anjuna Police Station on Saturday. It was initiated by the DGP of Goa, Jaspal Singh.

SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, Anjuna PI Prashal Dessai, and Anjuna police staff were also present at the program.

Through this program, most of the public grievances were resolved with dialogues between both parties with police intervention. (ANI)

