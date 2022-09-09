Goa: Police deployed outside Curlies restaurant ahead of its demolition today over green violations

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 9 (ANI): Goa Police is deployed outside the Curlies restaurant ahead of its demolition allegedly over green violations on Friday.

Curlies is the same restaurant where the Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Haryana Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority's previous order to demolish the shack.

Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has ordered the closure of all commercial activity in the form of nightclubs, bars and restaurants being run by Edwin Nunes and Linet Nunes, both Curlies Restaurant and Night Club and guest house, St Michael Wado, Dando, Anjuna, Bardez-Goa.

Earlier on Thursday, a local court granted conditional bail to owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of Rs 15,000 each.

Advocate Kamalakant Poulekar, lawyer of Edwin Nunes said Nunes cannot visit Curlies and needs to take permission before leaving Goa.

Goa Police had informed that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates, who were arrested after being named as accused in the case.

Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Sonali Phogat who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)