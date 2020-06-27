Goa Police files FIR over teachers' morphed images on social media

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 27 (ANI): Goa Police has registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from a school in Panjim area alleging that during an online session some students captured photos of teachers, which were later morphed and placed on social media with derogatory remarks.

A case under various sections of the IT Act and IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway.

"We had received a complaint yesterday from a school in Panjim area alleging that during some online teaching session some photographs were captured and morphed and placed on social media site with some derogatory remarks," Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar told ANI.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR under various sections of the IT Act and IPC. An investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

