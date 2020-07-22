Panaji (Goa) [India], July 22 (ANI): Goa Police on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding account hacking using call forward feature.
According to the police, cybercriminals call on the pretext of bank officials asking them to dial a code. Once the code is dialled, all calls and SMSes get forwarded to a new number.
This enables them to hack into the bank, e-wallet and social media accounts through OTP (One-time password), said the police.
Besides, the state police also cautioned against dialling numbers like **21*, *401* and cross verify with service providers for such numbers. (ANI)
Goa police issues advisory for account hacking via call forward feature
ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:27 IST
