Goa Police raids online gambling shop, arrest 8 people

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 13 (ANI): Goa Police on Saturday conducted a raid on online gambling activities in a shop at Kolvalkar Plaza and arrested eight people in connection with the case.

According to an official release, the police seized articles worth Rs 6,40,000 approximately.

"Today i.e. on June 13 at 14.45 hours upon credible information from SP/Special Branch, Panaji-Goa conducted a raid on online gambling activities in the shop at Kolvalkar Plaza, Taleigao Market under supervision of Superintendent Of Police, North Utkrisht Prasoon, IPS and seized following articles," Goa said in an official release.

Accused Ajay Karjol and his brother Akshay Karjol have been arrested for conducting online gambling activities while, six others have been arrested for engaging in illegal activities, the release added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

