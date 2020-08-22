Goa Police solves blind murder case within 24 hours

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The officers at Mapusa police station solved a blind murder within 24 hours after a complaint was filed by the victim's mother on August 21, informed the Goa Police on Saturday.

As per a press note issued by the Goa police, Abina Yeshwant Sankalkar registered a complaint at 2.17 am on August 22 at the Mapusa Police Station that between 7.20 pm to 9.45 pm, some unknown person murdered her son Avinash Yeshwant Sankalkar (27) by assaulting him with stones on his head and other parts of his body.

"Immediately sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai and Police Inspector (PI) Tushar along with assistance from PI Sandesh Chodankar formed 5 teams and commenced an investigation into the murder," said Superintendents of police (SP) North Shobhit Saksena, Goa Police.

Saksena further informed that several persons were questioned, electronic and forensics evidence was collected all throughout the night.

"During the investigation, after hectic efforts, the accused was identified as Mukesh Sio Vinayak Devsekar, age 48 years, resident of Lazor, Quitla, Aldona, Bardez, Goa and was apprehended immediately. During sustained interrogation he admitted his involvement in the above crime," said the release.

Saksena added that the accused admitted that he had an argument with the deceased, which led to a fight and eventually to murder.

"Further investigation of the case is in progress," the release added. (ANI)

