Goa polls: Former Sarpanch Siddesh Bhagat joins AAP

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, former Sarpanch of Aquem Baixo, Siddesh Bhagat, on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national Capital as All India Vice President of AAP Youth wing and State Coordinator for the State of Goa.

"Siddesh Bhagat Panch and Former Sarpanch, VP Aquem Baixo, join AAP as All India Vice President of AAP Youth wing and State Coordinator for the State of Goa," AAP Goa said in a tweet.

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. Both GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House. (ANI)