Goa polls: Utpal Parrikar, son of late CM Manohar Parrikar, resigns from primary membership of BJP

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 22 (ANI): Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, resigned from the primary membership of BJP on Friday after the party denied him a ticket from Panaji constituency and fielded Congress party turncoat Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate.

After BJP snubbed him, Parrikar decided to contest the upcoming Goa election as an independent candidate on Friday.



Earlier in the day, Utpal had said, "I will be contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency. Panjim people voted for Manohar Parrikar all these years because he stood for certain values. I also have those values in me. The time has come for me also to stand up to those values." Utpal said he shares an immense bond with the people of Panaji.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the central leaders of BJP was in conversation with Utpal Parrikar and had offered him two constituencies to contest the election in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.

BJP on Thursday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly election. (ANI)

