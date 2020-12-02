Goa Ports Minister urges Chief Minister for cabinet reshuffle

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 2 (ANI): Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to reshuffle the cabinet and replace the inefficient ministers with those who can perform.



While speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting with the Chief Minister at his official residence at Altinho in Panaji, Lobo said the correction in the cabinet was required as the state will be facing elections for Goa Legislative Assembly in 2022.

"I have requested for a reshuffle, not suggested who all should be dropped from the cabinet. Now it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide who to drop and who to retain. He might even drop me from the cabinet if he feels that I am not performing," the minister said.

"Exactly one year later, the Code of Conduct for the Assembly election would be enforced," Lobo added. (ANI)

