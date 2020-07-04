Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress holds protest against BJP Govt over 'high electricity bills' amid COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 3 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Friday held a protest against the BJP government for the "high electricity bills".

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress General secretary Girssel DSouza said, "The electricity bills are really exorbitant bills and the government is making absurd statements."

While questioning the government, she said, "How much electricity will be consumed? Okay, you can double the bill but the bill cannot come four times more in comparison to the actual bill. Now, the prices of everything are soaring so how do they expect a common man to pay such kind of bills when we cannot afford even essential commodities."

Mahila Congress could be seen raising slogans and holding placards which read 'Reduce Tariffs on Electricity Bills' and 'Go Back Modi'.

During the protest, Mahila Congress members could be seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

