Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress protests against recent LPG price hike

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 20 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday staged a demonstration on the roads against the Centre and state government in view of the recent Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) price hike.

"We have been forced by the central and state governments to come out on the road and agitate against the LPG price hike. As you must have seen, We have fried puris and cooked bhajia on earthen cooktop which the people have been forced to use due to the constantly increasing prices of LPG.

"In 2014, when Congress was ruling, the price of one cylinder was just Rs 400. Now, it has gone up to Rs 800. We condemn what the government has done. We would like to send a message to Union Minister Smriti Irani who is in Goa," said Pratim Coutinho, President, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress.



"BJP used to say 'Bahut Hui Mehngai Ki Maar, Abki Baar Modi Sarkar', and now look at the prices of diesel, petrol, and the LPG. The prices of all of them have gone up," Coutinho added.

She said the Congress party wants to remind the BJP government, who had urged people to give up subsidies and let the poor benefit. "But, it is a shame that they are now focusing just on generating revenues," she addded.

"Women are feeling the pinch. LPG is not a luxury, it is a necessity," she further remarked.

The Centre has recently hiked the prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel in the national capital on Monday. During her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. (ANI)

