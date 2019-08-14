Representative image
Goa: Prostitution racket busted, 2 arrested

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 03:31 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Goa Police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested two persons in connection with it.
The accused, identified as Kanha Raju and Adarsh, were nabbed following a tip-off received from an informer, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar Singh.
"A secret informer provided the phone number of the prime accused Kanha Raju, based on which a trap was laid near a hotel in Calangute. Kanha was apprehended along with a girl while negotiating a deal with the customer," said Singh.
Kanha, then, took police to another guest house, where another accused Adarsh was found along with four girls, said the police officer.
During the interrogation, the duo disclosed that the five girls rescued by the police belonged to Odisha and had been working in Goa from the last five years. (ANI)

