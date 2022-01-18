Goa: Raj Bhavan to remain closed for visitors till Jan 23 amid rising COVID cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 17 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Raj Bhavan in Goa will remain closed to visitors for one week, until January 23, Gaurish J Shankhwalker, Joint Secretary to Governor informed on Monday.

The official letter by Shankhwalker read: "In view of rising COVID-19 cases and as many staff of Raj Bhavan having been tested positive, it has been decided that Raj Bhavan will remain closed to visitors for one week until 23/1/2022."



He also added that all letters, files and correspondence will be received only at the Main Gate of the Bhavan.

"In case of any exigencies or urgent matters, the visitors/public may contact the Office of Raj Bhavan for further guidance in the matter," the letter further read.

Presently, there are 21,381 active COVID cases in the state, according to the data of the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

