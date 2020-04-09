Goa recommends extension of lockdown

Panaji (Goa) April 8 (ANI): Goa has suggested to the Prime Minister that the lockdown be extended to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"It all depends on the Prime Minister's decision if lockdown will be extended. In the Cabinet meeting today, we have suggested to the Chief Minister to recommend for extension of lockdown for 15 more days to the Prime Minister," Goa minister Michael Lobo told ANI.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that decision regarding the lockdown will be taken after the interaction of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a video conference on April 11. Decisions regarding the lockdown will be taken after it," he said.

The 21-day long lockdown, announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of highly contagious Covid-19 will end on April 14. (ANI)

