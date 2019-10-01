Goa: Reduction in road tax will not benefit common man, says GPCC Chief

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar on Tuesday brushed aside state government's announcement of reducing road tax by 50 per cent as insignificant claiming that it will not benefit people.

"It may superficially appear that the 50 per cent reduction in road tax will benefit the common man, but the hard truth is that due to failed management of economy by the BJP government, people do not have financial strength to buy vehicles and this particular announcement is just eyewash," Chodankar said in a press statement.

The GPCC President questioned the authority of the transport minister in making such an announcement which he claimed came under the ambit of the finance department.

GPCC President also alleged that the country has been pushed to a debt trap by the Modi government due to its high handedness and arrogant behaviour. He further stated that these types of short-term measures will not work as people are facing crisis to manage the day to day expenditure for their living. The government must come up with concrete solutions to streamline the economy or should quit immediately.

"Modi government has taken away Rs 1.76 lakh crores from RBI surplus funds which have resulted in the collapse of the banking system in the country. One after the other the banks are being declared sick and closing down," Chodankar said.

Chodankar also alleged that lakhs of crores are spent on stage-managed events in India and abroad for personal propaganda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is obsessed with photo-ops and teleprompter prompted speeches. (ANI)

