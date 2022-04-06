Goa: Refurbished Naval aviation museum in Dabolim dedicated to aviation enthusiasts

Dabolim (Goa) [India], April 5 (ANI): The fully refurbished Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim, Goa, was dedicated to aviation enthusiasts on Monday by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area.

In its new avatar, the museum leads visitors through a magnificent journey of naval aviation with much-enhanced features and newly-upgraded facilities.

Reflecting the impressive transformation of naval aviation over the years, the museum's carefully curated facilities include 'Adhvan' - a timeline history of naval aviation, 'Adwitiya' - a glimpse of air stations and squadrons of the Indian Navy, 'Sashakt' - a peek into aviation support units and 'Vimaan' - an elegant collection of contemporary and vintage aircraft models.





While the wall named 'The First, The Legends' celebrated trendsetters, 'Drishti' depicted a pictorial representation of air operations in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. A separate wall has been dedicated to 'Goa Liberation' as well.

Starting with a humble collection of eight aircraft in 1998, it has grown over the years, adding a wide variety of aircraft and other exhibits, and portraying the historic feats of naval aviation through slick audio-visual aids. The museum is one of a kind in Asia and has been suggested to be among the top five places to visit in Goa. It has won the 'Travellers Choice Award' by Trip Advisor in 2020. (ANI)

