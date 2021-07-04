Goa reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 4 (ANI): As many as 164 new COVID-19 cases, 202 recoveries and four deaths were reported in Goa in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 1,67,436, including 2,087 active cases.

As many as 1,62,276 recoveries and 3,073 deaths have been reported in the state so far.



According to the union health ministry, 9,80,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 8,52,875 first doses and 1,27,808 second doses.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced a 'Tika Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination on July 5 with emphasis on administering the second dose to beneficiaries.

"The Government of Goa is now launching Tika Utsav 1.2 from 5th July 2021, that will emphasise on administration of the 2nd dose of Vaccine to those who have completed 84 days," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The COVID curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, was extended till July 12 earlier on Friday. Shops are now allowed to remain open till 6 pm. Saloons and other outdoor sports complex/stadiums are also allowed to open. (ANI)

