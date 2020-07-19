Goa reports 173 new COVID-19 cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 173 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Goa, taking the total number of cases to 3,657 in the state on Sunday.

According to the state directorate health services, the total number of COVID-19 cases includes 1,417 active cases, 2,218 recovered cases and 22 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

