Goa reports 180 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,484

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 18 (ANI): With 180 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa, the tally rose to 3,484 in the state on Saturday.

Of these, 1,425 cases are active, as stated by the Health Department.

A total of 21 patients have died due to the disease in the state till date, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

