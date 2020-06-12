Goa reports 30 more cases of COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 12 (ANI): Goa has reported 30 more cases of coronavirus taking the total number of cases to 417 till now.

30 more COVID-19 cases reported in Goa. The total number of cases in the state is now at 417, including 67 recovered and 350 active cases, according to a media bulletin from the Directorate of Health Services in Goa. (ANI)

