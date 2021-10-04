Goa reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 4 (ANI): Goa recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries and three deaths on Monday.

As per the media bulletin issued by the state government, Goa has 729 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 97.71 per cent. So far, 1,72,632 patients have recovered from the infection in the coastal state since the onset of the pandemic.



The cumulative number of reported cases has reached 1,76,681 while the death toll is at 3,320.

On Monday, 3,649 samples were tested for the presence of the virus, taking the total samples tested in the state to 13,69,371.

In the last 24 hours, 15 new patients have been hospitalized and 28 people are in home isolation. (ANI)

