Goa reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally 46

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 20 (ANI): Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Goa on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 46, according to Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

A total of 1,01,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 39,174 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 58,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,163 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

