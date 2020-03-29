Goa reports two more positive COVID-19 cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Two more coronavirus positive cases were reported from Goa on Sunday.

"One person has travel history to the Bahamas. The other person was in contact with one of the three positive patients in the state. Both are from Goa and are already under quarantine. There are a total of five positive cases in Goa now," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousand dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 979 people so far. (ANI)

