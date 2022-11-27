Goa Sampurna Yatra resonates compassion for people: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan stated that Goa Gram Sampurna Yatra conducted by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai resonates with an act of compassion towards people.

He was speaking at the valedictory function to mark the culmination of the 15-month-long Goa Gram Sampurna Yatra undertaken by Governor Pillai during the last 15 months held at the new Durbar hall, Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula.



Governor Khan while appreciating the unique Goa Sampurna Yatra said, "It focused on the essentials of civilised society wherein love and compassion is the most important component of human life and Pillai tried to boost these values through the Goa Sampurna Yatra."

Governor Khan added that the Yatra will inspire people, in the long run, to create a culture of oneness in society.



Since the day is celebrated as Indian Constitution day, Governor Khan asserted that the Indian Constitution is very precious, comprising cardinal principles of Justice, Equality and fraternity.

"People have to go a long way to attain constitutional goals and for that, we have to see our traditional values and culture of oneness along with modern outlook," he said.



Governor Sreedharan Pillai in his address said that during his visit across the State he discovered Goa to be most peaceful, harmonious and very beautiful. He informed that, during Goa Gram Sampurna Yatra 91 Institutions engaged in social services and 1005 cancer, dialysis and other patients were provided with financial assistance amounting to Rs. 2.75 Crores.



Focusing on the Indian Constitution Pillai said, "The constitution is giving importance to all religions, secularism means accepting all. Articles imbibed in the Constitution such as Articles 41,19 and 44 are very much connected to the life of people. We can proudly say that only Goa has implemented Uniform Civil Code."





Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, Speaker, of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar, and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao were present.



In the Goa Sampurna Yatra, Governor, Pillai undertook a whirlwind tour of villages in the State during the last 15 months covering 421 villages, and 191 village Panchayats in 12 Talukas of Goa.

During the yatra, Pillai visited temples, Churches, Seminaries, Mosques and Gurudwara and many historical places. During the yatra, the Governor was accompanied by all the local MLAs, Administration and other elected representatives.



Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant in his virtual message congratulated Governor Pillai on the accomplishment of the Goa Sampurna Yatra. He acknowledged the efforts of the Governor for visiting remote villages and studying the lives of people.



On the occasion, Union Minister for State Shripad Naik lauded the efforts of Governor Pillai for undertaking a unique Yatra to connect with the people. He thanked and complemented the Governor for extending financial assistance for cancer and dialysis patients and social service institutions.



Speaker, of the Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar, acknowledged the Governor's gesture to help needy people and visit the villages and connect with the ground realities and also for advising villagers to promote hinterland and traditional/cultural tourism.



Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel (IAS) and Secretary to Governor R.Mihir Vardhan (IAS Retd) were felicitated for their contribution to organising the Goa Sampurna Yatra.

The function was attended by the Council of Ministers, MLAs, Senior Government Officers, Sarpanch and Dy. Sarpanchas and others. (ANI)

