Goa: Shripad Naik distributes immunity-boosting medicines in Curti

Curti (Goa)[India], July 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Ayush Shripad Naik on Thursday handed over immunity-boosting medicines, along with chyawanprash and hand sanitizers, to Goa Dairy at Goa Dairy Cooperative Society in Curti.

While the minister could not attend the function in person, he was represented by his APS Suraj Naik. Among others who attended the event included, Goa Dairy chairman Durgesh Shirodkar and Managing Director Dr Anil Phadte.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, government and private organisations are distributing immunity-boosting medicines, masks, sanitizers in large numbers across the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Goa is 4,176. Active cases currently stand at 1,607. Of these, 2,541 have been cured and 28 have lost their lives due to the pandemic. (ANI)

