Goa: Shripad Naik visits hospital for follow-up CT scan

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Monday visited Manipal Hospital, Goa for his follow-up computerized tomography (CT) scan which showed good improvement.



According to a press release issued by the Manipal Hospital, Naik also underwent chest physiotherapy with the latest equipment imported from Norway.

Meanwhile, Naik also took to Twitter to inform about his visit to the hospital and wrote, "Visited Manipal Hospital, Goa for a checkup. Also visited MLA Dayanand Sopte, Ex MLA Dilip Parulekar and Anna Zantye and wished them a speedy recovery."

Recently, the Union minister of state got discharged from a private hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. He was tested positive for the virus on August 12. (ANI)

