Goa state Cong chief Chodankar criticises govt over Panaji water supply cut

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Following water shortage in Panaji, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Saturday criticised the state government for not making adequate efforts to provide alternative arrangements to people in the capital and nearby areas.

"Imagine, the state capital being without water for 48 hours! The government has not even promised credible alternative solutions. Even the water tanker supply, which the government had promised is not regular on the first day itself," he said addressing a press conference here.

He said that the government needs to fix responsibility for this massive lapse and take adequate action to combat this crisis at hand as soon as possible.

A landslide in the area has washed away two key pipelines which supply water from the Opa reservoir in Ponda sub-district to North Goa, including Panaji. The landslide occurred on Friday night following heavy rainfall in the state from over the last two weeks.

Water supply in the area is estimated to be not restored before the next 48 hours.


