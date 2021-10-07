Goa State Election Commission launches its new website

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Goa State Election Commission on Thursday launched its newly-designed website.

As per the official release by the Commission, it read, "The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality, and enriched content areas which will help citizens, electors, candidates, Political parties, researchers, media and Government officials to access election-related information with ease."

"Information regarding State Election Commission, Acts and Rules for local body elections, Statistical data pertaining to local bodies, up-to-date information of previous, on-going and current elections, orders and circulars, help for candidates is clubbed in one place," it read.



The official release further said, "With the launch of the dynamic website and along with its e-Governance applications Commission shall disseminate the election-related information in a faster, efficient, and on a real-time basis."

The new website also gives users a seamless transition from desktop to mobile browsing.

Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. (ANI)

