Goa: Struck by lightning, Delhi-based tourist dies at Candolim beach; wife critically injured

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A Delhi-based tourist lost his life while his wife got critically injured after being struck by lightning at Candolim beach on Friday evening, said police.

According to the police, the injured woman has been shifted to hospital.

"35-year-old tourist Chaitanya Nagpal who was holidaying with his wife in Goa died when lightning struck him at Candolim beach," Calangute Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo told ANI on phone.

"His wife who is critically injured has been taken to the hospital," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

