Goa suggests lockdown extension, continuation of economic activities

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 11 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state government has suggested extension of lockdown to the prime minister and that economic activities should continue during the period.

"We have also suggested that the lockdown should be extended but economic activities should continue. From Monday, OPDs of private and government hospitals will begin to function. While from today, fisheries activities have started in the state," Pramod Sawant told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a video-conference with the Chief Ministers of different States over the coronavirus situation and the countrywide lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which is scheduled to end on April 14.

But states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Odisha have already extended the lockdown for the month of April. (ANI)

