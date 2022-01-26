Goa tableau showcases symbols of the state's heritage at the 73rd Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Goa on Wednesday showcased its tableau on the theme 'Symbols of Goan Heritage' at the 73rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

In the front portion of tableau, Fort Aguada has been shown which, with a historical legacy of 450 years, the fort was built by the Portuguese in 1612 to defend against possible Dutch invasions.

During the Goan Liberation Struggle, the fort served as a central jail where freedom fighters were imprisoned before being deported to Lisbon for longer sentences. The Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan Panaji, shown in the middle of the tableau, is a symbol of selfless sacrifice made by hundreds of Freedom Fighters for the Liberation of Goa.



The lotus placed at the top of the memorial symbolizes universal brotherhood. The rear portion of the tableau is showcasing Dona Paula, which is an idyllic rocky tourist attraction.

Goa is also the permanent venue for the International Film Festival of India. The Music of Goa is also as diverse and enchanting as the aquatic life in its sea. The dancers seen atop the float represent Kunbi Community, the original inhabitants of Goa. The colorful Shigmo is the most popular spring festival in Goa.

Meanwhile, the Goa government celebrated Republic Day and Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai unfurled the National tricolor at Parade Ground in Panaji.

Moreover, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others were present on the occasion and various programmes have also been planned by the state government. (ANI)

