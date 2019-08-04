Goa taxi strike continues, govt urges commuters to use state-run cab service

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): To deal with the hardships arising out of the ongoing taxi strike in Goa, the government on Saturday announced helpline numbers for the convenience of commuters and urged them to use 'Goa Miles' app-based cab service.

The government has activated helpline numbers at north and south collectorate and set up help desks at Dabolim airport where tourists can receive assistance.

"The helpline numbers are 1077/North Goa 0832-2225383/South Goa 0832-2794100/1077/ 0832 2225383," the government said.

While operators kept their tourist taxis off the roads for the second day, commuters can use 'Goa Miles' and KTCL buses.

Tourist taxi operators in the state launched an agitation on Friday seeking scrapping of 'Goa Miles', the state-run app-based cab service.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has refused to scrap 'Goa Miles' and asked the taxi operators to either continue the services or provide similar facilities that the app provides.

Sawant has asserted that the state is equipped to handle the issues pertaining to the tourism industry.

"Our administration is equipped to handle matters concerning the tourism industry. I want to assure the tourists visiting Goa that there are adequate intra-state transport arrangements," Sawant said in an official statement. (ANI)

