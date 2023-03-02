Goa: Three held in bike theft case at Mapusa

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 2 (ANI): Mapusa police on Thursday arrested three persons in a theft case involving a two-wheeler, said the police official.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prajyot Prakash Chari (34), Shahid Siddique (29) and Sandesh Bhagwan (27).

All the accused are remanded in police custody for a period of two days.



A complaint was registered with the police on Wednesday stating that some unknown persons stole his two-wheeler from his garage.

"On Wednesday, Kalim Mulla had lodged his complaint that on February 25 at around 4.30 am early morning, some unknown Persons stole away his two-wheeler parked in front of his garage," SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi.

SDPO further said that during the course of the investigation, all three accused were arrested.

The police have also seized properties worth Rs 5,00,000.

"Police have seized various vehicle parts from the accused persons such as goods carrier vehicle, fuel tanks of motorcycles, and three motorcycles. All the seized properties are worth Rs 5,00,000," the police added. (ANI)

