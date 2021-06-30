Goa: Three members of family allegedly die by suicide, police register case

Zuarinagar (Goa) [India], June 30 (ANI): Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Aman Colony, Zuarinagar in Goa around 9:17 pm on Tuesday, as per a police official.

South Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh informed yesterday, "A PCR call was received today at around 9:17 pm hours that three members including two male and one female had committed suicide by hanging in Aman colony, near Fatima mandir, Zaurinagar, Birla Verna."

"Immediately Police inspector of Verna Police Station and SDPO Vasco visited the spot where three members of a family were found hanging inside a room. The bodies were removed from the spot and sent for post-mortem where the doctor opined aboout cause of death as suicidal hanging. A UD case under sections 174 CrPC was registered and enquiry was taken up", Singh said.



Further inquiry is in progress. (ANI)





