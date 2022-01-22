Goa TMC alleges EC's Flying Squad barged into its office late night without reason

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 22 (ANI): Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday has written to the Election Commission, complaining about "illegal and wrongful" harassment by a flying squad that vandalised flex and banners at the party office in Panaji around midnight on Friday.

The Goa TMC alleged that a group of police officers (one carrying a rifle/ automatic gun) accompanied by four unidentified individuals in plainclothes, identified themselves as members of the "Flying Squad" of the Election Commission and entered the party office premises at around 11.10 pm of Friday. At that time the office security guard along with three office staff was present in the office.

The TMC in its letter alleged that "Flying Squad" wrongfully and forcefully tore down hoardings and the glow board and also threatened the office staff with dire consequences if they make any objection to them.



"On being questioned about the timing of the action, they stated that they were working under strict instructions of their superiors to take action within 30 minutes of someone filing a complaint on the 'cVigil' application," stated the TMC letter.

The TMC told the Election Commission that despite its knowledge about the glow board and the party office in Panaji, the Flying Squad barging into TMC's office was baseless and without 'reason'.

"Such acts and conduct indicate the wrongful intention of the 'Flying Squad' to harras the members/staffs and supporters of AITC", stated TMC Goa. It further claimed that the 'Flying Squad' did not follow standard operating procedure by barging into the TMC office late at night.

The TMC termed the act as "reeks of bias" and has asked the Election Commission to take necessary action against the "Flying Squad".

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

