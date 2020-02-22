Goa to file application in SC to prevent Karnataka from diverting Mahadayi river water

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The state government will file an application in the Supreme Court preventing Karnataka from obtaining any permission required for the diversion of water from Mahadayi river, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

"We will be filing an application within three-four days before the Supreme Court to prevent Karnataka from obtaining any permission required for the diversion of water from Mahadayi river," Chief Minister Sawant told reporters.

Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi river water. While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa and briefly in Maharashtra.

The Karnataka government has sought the release of 7.56 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet water from the Mahadayi river for its Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply in Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag. (ANI)

