Goa to observe dry day in view of Maharashtra polls

Panjim (Goa) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Commissioner of Excise on Friday said that all licensed premises within the limit of village panchayat will remain closed in view of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, a statement read.

Some of the village panchayats include Latambarcem-Ward Dodamarg-I, Kharpal-II, VP Sal - Ward Kholpem-VII, Khorgirem-VI, Pernem taluka - VP Kerim - ward Tirakol-I, VP Torsem ward Patradevi-I, VP Ibrampur-Ward - Hankanem I and II, and Hadus-III.

These wards will remain closed from 6 pm of October 19 till midnight of October 21 and then October 24 till midnight. (ANI)

