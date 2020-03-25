Goa to set up its own virology lab at GMC: State Health Minister

Panaji (Goa)[India], Mar 25 (ANI): Goa is setting up its own virology lab at Goa Medical College (GMC), Vishwajit Rane, state health minister of Goa, said on Tuesday.

"I am happy to announce the setting up of a virology lab at GMC, which has been possible with the help of the Central Government. We have procured the PCR machine through the Malaria Control Center" he said.

At a time when COVID-19 positive cases are climbing in the country, the proposed virology lab will introduce real-time COVID-19 testing.

Rane said, "Real-time testing for COVID 19 will be introduced in a couple of days using the PCR technology."

"This involves the first step of the extraction of the viral RNA in a Level 2 Biosafety cabinet to ensure complete safety to the processing technical staff," he added.

Rane also mentioned that a team of doctors would be sent for training to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and will be subsequently posted at the laboratory.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country climbed on Wednesday to 519, with 469 active cases according to Union health ministry. (ANI)

