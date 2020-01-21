Goa to showcase its tableau 'seashore' at R-Day parade

Panaji (Goa)[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Goa will showcase its tableau 'Seashore' at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

"The Goa tableau under the theme 'Seashore' will depict the seashore of Goa along with biodiversity and livelihoods. The state government has selected Vinayak Decorators as the agency for conceptualization designing, fabrication and presentation of float," a release said.

Adding that the state had presented its tableau on Gandhi connect last year, the release read, "After the selection of design forwarded by the state government to the Defence Ministry, a total of seven rounds of meetings were held in New Delhi before the design of Goa is selected by the Expert Committee under Defence Ministry."

The work of fabrication of Goa's Tableau commenced on January 3 at Rashtriya Rangashala Camp in New Delhi where the floats of other participating states and Union government Ministries selected by the Defence Ministry are being fabricated.

"A team of 69 skilled manpower are working round the clock to ensure that the Goa Tableau is complete and ready in all respects before the full dress rehearsal to be held at Rajpath in New Delhi on January. So far over 85% of the work of tableau has been completed," the release stated.

It added, "The music for Goa tableau is composed by well-known musician/artist from Goa Mukesh Ghatwal, whereas the dance choreography is done by Siddhi Dessai, Sonali Dessai and Swara S. Dessai."

"The highlight of the Goa tableau will be the participation of two young artistes namely Shanaya Dessai aged 5 years and Mast. Tanish Naik aged 3 years who perform live on the tableau when the Republic Day Parade will find its way at Rajpath on January 26," the release said.

It also added that as a part of the Bharat Parva Celebration, Goa Tableau will be displayed in front of Red Fort till January 31 for public view.

Meanwhile, the Goa government will celebrate Republic Day on January 26 and Governor Satya Pal Malik will unfurl National tricolour at Parade Ground in Panaji.

Moreover, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and others will be present on the occasion and various programmes have also been planned by the state government. (ANI)

