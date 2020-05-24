Goa to soon outline SOPs for people entering state via flights

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 24 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said that the state will soon outline its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for people entering the state via flights.

"In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the state of Goa shall also be outlining SOPs for passengers entering the state, viz-a-viz the health protocols," said Rane in a post in one of the social media accounts.

He further said, "It is very important to ensure that the passengers entering the state of Goa by air are asked to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate with all stringent measures in place."

"Goa should lead by example in establishing a comprehensive SOP and implementing strict measures. I am confident that our Hon'ble Chief Minister who has been very proactive will support us in drawing up strong and stringent SOPs, that will help us majorly in order to curb community transmission and keep Goa safe," he added.

After almost two months of flights being grounded, the Central government has given the go-ahead for resumption of domestic flights from Monday. (ANI)

