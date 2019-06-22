Goa to witness heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Heavy to very heavy rains are expected to occur in isolated regions in Goa, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa district of the state," IMD said in a warning released today.

IMD has released a warning for fishermen of Goa coast to not venture into the Southwest and adjoining West-central Sea.

"Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West-central Arabian Sea during 22nd, 25th and 26th June," IMD said.

IMD has predicted cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the next few days, in Goa.

Areas in south interior Karnataka and Konkan may witness heavy rainfall on Saturday, the weather forecasting stated in its countrywide weather warning Bulletin.

Besides, in the North-eastern part places over Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are also likely to receive rain showers. (ANI)

