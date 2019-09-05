The new biweekly train at Goa's Vasco da Gama station on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Goa: Train connecting Vasco da Gama to Belagavi flagged off

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:29 IST

Vasco da Gama (Goa) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Goa's Vasco da Gama station has been connected to Belagavi through a new special passenger train which is slated to run twice a week.
The train was flagged off from the Goan station on Wednesday by Union Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Naik and MoS Railways Suresh Angadi.
"The regular service of the train will depart from Belagavi and arrive at Vasco da Gama on every Friday and Saturday. The special train will run for a trial period for three months," an official statement said.
"Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the MoS Railways said that priority will be given to connect Goa and it's good to start this train, which was a long pending demand. He said that to boost tourism, it is decided to give stoppage at world-famous Dudhsagar falls for 10 days," the release added.
He said that this train will also facilitate the supply of fresh produce of fruits, vegetables and milk from Belagavi to Goa. It will boost employment and business in these areas.
Naik, the MoS for AYUSH and Defence, hoped that the newly flagged train would be regularised in due course and even made daily, according to the statement.
Later, Angadi opened the Dudhsagar Falls Halt station where stoppage has been provided for this newly introduced train on an experimental basis from September 6 to September 15, 2019. The experimental stoppage will be further continued based on reviews. (ANI)

