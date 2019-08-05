Goa: Very heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Meteorological Centre (MC) Goa on Monday issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in the state.

"Orange alert is issued for very heavy rainfall (rainfall between 115 to 200 mms in 24 hours). It recommends the authorities to be prepared," the warning issued by Goa MC read.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, had also issued an 'Orange Alert' in isolated places over north Goa and south Goa for the next five days.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over the central and south-west Arabian Sea during next five days," the weather agency said.

The warning issued by Goa MC added that "offshore trough" will lead to windspeeds of 45-55 kmph and can peak up to a maximum of 60 kmph.

"Due to a monsoonal weather system called "offshore trough", the monsoon wind speed has enhanced over Goa and off coast it will be 45-55 kmph gusting to 60kmph," it read.

It also advised fishermen not to venture out in the sea during the period. (ANI)

