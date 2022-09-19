Goa: West Bengal native arrested for theft of Rs 12 lakh

Panaji (Goa) [India] September 19 (ANI): One West Bengal native has been arrested by Anjuna Police for theft of Rs 12 lakh at Assagao, Bardez Goa.

As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, a complaint was lodged by Mehboob Mulla informing that on September 18, some unknown person broke open the door of his villa located at Assagao and committed theft of Rs. 12 lakh from the safe locker.

Based on the complaint, police immediately visited the spot and a team was formed consisting of LPSI Sneha Sawal, constables Ajinkya Ghogale, Rupesh Azgaonkar and Hemant Matondkar further during the investigation noticed some blood marks on the floor.



Accordingly, the CCTV footage was analysed and all the employees of the complainant were questioned. Finally, one of the employees was found to be having injury marks.

Further interrogation revealed that he had committed theft.

Hence, the said employee namely Bishwajit Gour was placed under arrest under section 457, 380 IPC.

Further thorough investigation led to the recovery of Rs. 12 lakh. Swift action was taken by Anjuna Police within 12 hours of registration of the crime. (ANI)

